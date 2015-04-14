Whitepaper: John Lewis tests new website to protect vital on-line sales

“Testing with HP Performance Centre on SaaS allowed us to launch our new website with confidence. When we need to tackle really high volumes of traffic we now know that our systems are in good shape and this supports the on-going growth of the business.” – Paul J. Smith, performance test manager, John Lewis Partnership

Maintaining vital e-commerce levels

At busy times on-line sales can account for 40 per cent of total trade at UK department store chain John Lewis. When it re-platformed its website, the company had to protect that income and maintain growth by ensuring total operational efficiency from day one. The answer was extensive pre-launch testing with HP Performance Centre on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

