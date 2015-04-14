Your safe driving policy: The top 5 things to include

Visit copilotuk.com or call 08444 903 209 to find out how Volvo can help with your company’s driving policy.

The rise of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) has resulted in employees becoming more and more mobile, which of course means more time is spent travelling on the roads, be this in company cars or in personal vehicles.

This shift has placed a greater responsibility on employers to create driving policies to help their staff stay safe whilst driving.

Effective driving policies can help to minimise the risk of accidents and, in turn, reduce the potential costs associated with road collisions.

Here are five things that should be included in any safe driving policy:

Write a Policy Statement

The policy needs to clearly state what is expected from the employee when on the road. Statistics and important information should be stated at the front to draw the attention of the reader and make them understand the risks while on the road.

Policy statements should be signed by someone at the organisation, normally someone in the human resources or security department. It needs to be reviewed quarterly or bi-yearly in order to keep up to date with new rules and regulations on the road.

Set driver responsibilities

Employees should understand their own responsibilities and what the organisation will cover.

Things such as correct licenses and insurance for the type of vehicle, alongside regular maintenance and understanding of the highway code should be included.

Promote safer driving

Organisations should help employees to be safer drivers by encouraging them to turn off smartphones, not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and not driving when tired.

This is also something that office-based staff should also keep in mind, as constantly ringing colleagues when they are driving causes obvious distractions.

Newer rules on the road mean some prescription drugs should not be used when driving, so it is important to document which ones should not be administered.

Car features like hands-free devices and iPhone music should be kept to a minimum, as these can be distractions on the road. Even if these are seen as normal in personal use, creating the most efficient and safe driving plan will reduce the risk of accidents.

Ensure vehicle maintenance

Several organisations allow the employees a range of cars to choose from, or a spending budget. If organisations go with the latter, they should note the type of cars needed for the job, to make sure employees don’t spend company money on a non-optimal car.

Car maintenance and services should be carried out regularly by the employee, ensuring the car tyres, lights, engine and other parts all work correctly. Whilst this may be easier to regulate when the company is paying the bills, employers must be sure to check that their staff are also correctly maintaining their own cars.

Offer clear emergency procedures

In case of an emergency, the pamphlet handed out to employees should document exactly what to do to put drivers at ease.

Add phone numbers and contact information for people at the organisation to help when an accident occurs, alongside contact information for accident helplines, insurance and other important numbers.

