Apple dates Worldwide Developers Conference 2015

Apple has announced that its Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from June 8 through to June 12 this year, at Moscone West in San Francisco.

You can apply for tickets now, though Apple promises that even for those who can’t attend the event, there will be more sessions than ever streamed live to millions across the globe.

WWDC will feature the usual host of technical sessions – over a hundred of them to help iOS and OS X developers – with a thousand Apple engineers present, and hands-on labs to help devs hone their various apps.

Ticket applications are live now through to Friday 18:00 GMT, and as with last year, tickets will be allocated randomly amongst those who apply this week.

You can expect the usual special guests and speeches on various topics, too, and of course the Apple Design Awards will be given out. Plus Apple’s new music service is likely to be first aired at the conference, or so rumour has it.

Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, commented: “The App Store ignited an app ecosystem that is simply amazing, forever changing the lives of customers and creating millions of jobs worldwide. We’ve got incredible new technologies for iOS and OS X to share with developers at WWDC and around the world, and can’t wait to see the next generation of apps they create.”