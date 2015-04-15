Battlefield Hardline stays top of UK game chart

Battlefield Hardline, EA’s latest instalment in the massive shooter franchise, has continued to hold the top spot in the UK all-format game chart (as compiled by Chart Track).

Despite dropping sales to the tune of 56 per cent, it managed to stave off another EA game, holding FIFA 15 to second place (which itself dropped by 8 per cent sales).

Grand Theft Auto V slipped a position to number three, but stayed ahead of Far Cry 4 which was at number four, followed by Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

Bloodborne, the game that will challenge even the hardiest of gamers, slipped to number six, with Forza Horizon 2 following close behind, buoyed back into the top ten by an Xbox One hardware bundle.

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection found itself at number eight, and then Halo: The Master Chief Collection also sneaked back up to number nine, again due to hardware bundle sales.

Minecraft: Xbox Edition rounded off the top ten (the PlayStation version of the game is now at number 14).

There were no big new entries, then, but Ride, the motorbike racer from PQube, was boosted up the chart hugely from number 49 to 18 after its release on the Xbox format (both the 360 and Xbox One).