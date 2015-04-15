BlackBerry Leap launches in the UK

The BlackBerry Leap has officially arrived in the UK. It was available to view at Mobile World Congress last month, looking quite plain without the BlackBerry keyboard or wheel.

It does have certain interesting parts, including the fact it is one of the only BlackBerry devices to not feature a keyboard or wheel. The Z10 and Z30 both featured full touch-screen displays, but since John Chen took charge, it has been all about the keyboard.

Inside the BlackBerry Leap is a 1.5GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 Pro, 2GB of RAM, Adreno 305 graphics processor, 16GB of internal storage and a microSD slot for 128GB extra. It features a 720p display, not the talk of legend but decent enough for a mid-range phone.

“With an all-touch screen, the BlackBerry Leap rounds out our portfolio of BlackBerry 10 devices, offering an affordable choice to mobile professionals who require a smartphone that safeguards sensitive communications and keeps them productive,” said Ron Louks, President, Devices and Emerging Solutions at BlackBerry.

BlackBerry is tailoring this phone towards “young power professionals”, quite an odd market demographic. The BlackBerry Leap appears to be the cheaper and more enticing to younger audiences, before you become a grown-up and apparently need a keyboard.

Even though BlackBerry’s strategy is all about the enterprise market, it still wants some presence in the consumer. Whether the BlackBerry Leap will make any progress in the consumer market, we do not know, although BlackBerry’s market share did drop below one per cent earlier this year.