Businesses struggling to hire as threat of cyber attacks grows

More than one in three businesses (35 per cent) are unable to fill open positions, yet 82 per cent expect a cyber attack.

According to a study conducted by ISACA and RSA Conference of 649 cyber-security and IT managers or practitioners, 77 per cent of those polled experienced an increase in attacks in 2014 and at the same time, these organisations are coping with a very shallow talent pool.

Only 16 per cent feel at least half of their applicants are qualified; 53 per cent say it can take as long as six months to find a qualified candidate; and more than a third are left with job openings they cannot fill.

Robert E Stroud, international president of ISACA and vice president of strategy and innovation at CA Technologies, said: “ISACA is collaborating with industry and government to close this gap through resources designed specifically to meet the unique and complex requirements of the cyber security profession.”

The study reveals that organisations are experiencing attacks that are largely deliberate, and they lack confidence in the ability of their staff. The top four threat actors exploiting organisations in 2014 were cyber criminals (46 per cent), non-malicious insiders (41 per cent), hackers (40 per cent) and malicious insiders (29 per cent).

