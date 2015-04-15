Huawei unveils new P8 smartphone to match Apple and Samsung

Huawei has today launched its new flagship smartphone, the P8, and it brings with it some neat new features.

But before going into the fancy details, let’s get the basics down first.

The phone comes with a 5.2-inch, 1920 x 1080; 424ppi display, powered by a Hisilicon Kirin 930; 8-core 64-bit; 2.0 GHz processor.

It has 3GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and it will run the Android 5.0 OS.

The phone will come with a 13-megapixel, 1080p video, 4-colour RGBW rear camera, and an 8-megapixel secondary selfie one. All of this will be powered by a 2,680 mA/ h battery.

The official press release took a lot of time to explain how the P8 was the culmination of all know-how and experience gathered from P1 up until today, and emphasised how “the Huawei P8 design is deeply rooted in literary tradition, combining elements of ancient manuscripts, illuminated books and the essence of sunlight in stained glass library windows.”

But what I found particularly interesting are some other details, including the innovative touchscreen controls, which Huawei calls ‘revolutionary’.

Double-tapping a knuckle captures a full-length screen shot, while drawing a circle on the screen quickly captures content. Additionally, the “search phone by voice” function allows users to call out to their misplaced smartphone, which will respond through its speaker to identify.

In loud environments users can increase volume up to 58 per cent above normal level. In a windy environment, the smartphone can eliminate 90 per cent of the sound of wind when using a headset or earphones with a single mic. Additionally, super hands-free functionality supports hands-free speaker calls within a radius range of two meters, while a built-in independent audio decoder chipset enables music volume to double while maintaining the same high quality.

The camera will feature an 'Optical Image Stabilizer' which should help users create consistently sharp images, and will come with the world’s first four-color RGBW sensor, which enhances brightness by 32 per cent in high contrast lighting situations and reduces it by 78 per cent in low light environments.

There are two versions of the Huawei P8; the standard device for €499 (£358) and the premium version for €599 (£429). It will initially be available in more than 30 countries including China, Columbia, France, Germany, Mexico, Spain, South Africa, Turkey, UAE and the United Kingdom.