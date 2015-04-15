Kids are leaving Facebook to avoid their parents

Remember the time when your grandma saw that photo of yours on Facebook, where you were partying like it's 1999, with a cigarette in your mouth?

Of course you do, you'll never forget how she commented "get that filth out of your mouth before I wash it with soap!“ and embarrassed you in front of all of your friends.

Even that crush of yours liked her comment! OMG!!!

Well, a recent study suggests that you're not alone in this nightmare, and that more and more teens are dropping Facebook because their parents and other relatives started sending friend requests.

Research showed a third of younger internet users admitted deleting social media accounts because their parents had started to use the same site, Telegraph reports.

The Halifax Digital Home Index found 32 per cent of 16- to 34-year-olds admitted deleting their own Facebook account, while 33 per cent said they had deleted or blocked a family member.

Ten per cent of younger people admitted switching to other social media sites, where their activity wouldn't be tracked – Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat to name a few.

The poll, which surveyed more than 2,000 people about their online habits, had shown that kids started running away from Facebook, as their parents and grandparents adopted smartphones and tablets.

Three years ago, some nine per cent of people above the age of 55 had a smartphone, but now that number has jumped to 52.

More than half of older people now have a Facebook account, the research shows, saying 23 per cent signed up in the last three years.