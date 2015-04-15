Microsoft Band now on sale in the UK

The Microsoft Band has been available over in the US for quite some time now, and fitness band fanatics have had to wait patiently for the device to become available over here – but the good news is, you can now buy one in the UK.

Yes, if you scoot on over to the official Microsoft web store, there’s a big “buy now” button you can click to get your fitness wristband. And how much will it set you back? £170 including VAT.

The device comes in three sizes – small, medium and large – with an optional extra charging cable for £17. You get free shipping with the Microsoft Band, though it will take from three to five business days to arrive.

Note that there’s a printable size guide to help you determine the exact size of your wrist, and whether you should plump for a medium, or you’ll need a bigger or smaller device.

Today was the planned launch date, as Microsoft told us last month, and so the company has stayed on target. As well as Redmond’s official online store, the Microsoft Band will also be available from Currys, PC World, O2 and Amazon.

Feedback has been pretty good from users themselves, with the device earning itself an average of 4.3 stars across 675 user reviews on the Microsoft Store.