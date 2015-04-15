Will the Galaxy S6 be the biggest selling in the series?

Samsung continues to be highly upbeat about the prospects of its new flagship handsets which have recently gone on sale.

At the end of last week, we heard about record pre-order numbers which the company enjoyed over in Korea where both the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge hit 300,000 pre-orders, a new high for any Galaxy smartphone. Also, in the US we heard from the likes of T-Mobile, which said that pre-orders were almost double those of the Galaxy S5.

Now the Korea Times reports that a Samsung executive has said that the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge will top the 70 million mark in overall sales.

The exec noted: “The Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge are drawing positive responses. I have no doubt that they will be the biggest-sellers in the Galaxy series ever.”

Samsung Vice Chairman Kwon Oh-hyun backed up this estimation of 70 million plus, and told the Korea Times, in a slightly more understated manner: “The S6 should do well. The first week looks impressive.”

You can certainly feel the excitement at Samsung now, and rightly so, as the phone manufacturer has made all the right moves this time round, in order to banish the spectre of the Galaxy S5 (which sold worse than the S4 – and indeed by the close of last year, was down 40 per cent on its predecessor).

There has been precious little negative said about the new flagships, though the Galaxy S6 Edge has been criticised as being poor in the repair stakes.