Apple admits defeat following smartwatch pre-order fiasco

Apple’s head of retail Angela Ahrendts has sent an internal memo to employees, detailing the future of the retail experience and some of the failures of the Apple Watch launch.

"Are we going to launch every product this way from now on? No,” said Ahrendts in the leaked memo. “We all love those blockbuster Apple product launch days — and there will be many more to come. They're the moments where you, our teams, shine. And our customers love them as well!"

It seems like the Apple Watch launch did not go as smoothly as planned. The goal was to have people pre-order online, send the watch to the store and have customers try it on before taking it home - but even before the launch Apple has ran into supply and demand problems.

On the supply end, several Apple Watch components are in limited supply, including the Taptic Engine and LG display. It has forced Apple to delay most of the products until June, with some already pushed back until July due to super-high demand.

The demand end has forced Apple stores to be more aware of certain customers that have appointments to check the Apple Watch, without having facilities set-up in order to account for the hundreds of potential customers.

The Apple Watch is the most customisable and personal product Apple has launched, with several different models, colors and iterations. The set-up process alone is enough to warrant a trip to the store, meaning Apple needed to beef up support and store staff well beforehand.

The retail experience for the iPhone and iPad will remain the same way it has been since the start, although the Apple Watch will continue to be online only until May. Ahrendts and other executives will make a decision after May on whether the Apple Watch should be bought in store.