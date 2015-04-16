Apple iPad Pro case images leaked

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything about the iPad Pro from the rumour mill, but there’s now been a new leak from Sony Dickson (spotted by Uber Gizmo), that well-known source of spillage for all things Apple.

This isn’t a leak of the iPad Pro tablet itself, but of cases for the slate – or allegedly that’s what these cases are, anyway. As ever, the usual caveats and mentions of generous helpings of salt apply…

Still, it’s certainly interesting to see the devices and how they’re shaping up (above) – with elements keeping the same positioning as with the traditional iPad, by all accounts. Dickson notes that the iSight camera and Touch ID sensor remain in the same position, but stereo speakers are present at the top and bottom of the iPad Pro – which is speculation we’ve heard before.

The 12.9in tablet (or 12.2in, depending on which rumour you believe) has been delayed, or at least that’s the last snippet of gossip we heard last month. According to Bloomberg’s sources, the iPad Pro has seen production put back to September, when Apple was previously hoping to get the device underway by now.

There have apparently been issues with the supply of the larger panels needed for the iPad Pro.

