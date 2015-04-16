Apple Watch: how many will it sell in the US?

How many Americans are planning to buy the Apple Watch when it emerges a week on Friday? Quite a few, at least according to the latest piece of research on the matter.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll of US adults, with a sample size of close to 2,000, found that 6 per cent of respondents said they planned to purchase Apple’s new timepiece – with twice as many men as women wanting Cupertino’s new gadget. The device appealed to 9 per cent of men, and 4 per cent of women.

Extrapolating those numbers based on the 2014 US Census (excluding younger teens), Reuters concludes that this works out to be around 15 million sales of the Apple Watch expected, which is in line with analyst predictions. UBS for example has previously said Apple will sell 16 million devices this year – though it reckons this will more than double to 40 million in 2016.

The poll also asked about who was interested in the Apple Watch, as opposed to planning on making a purchase, and 18 per cent indicated that they were ‘very’ or ‘somewhat’ interested, meaning these are the folks who could buy down the line, perhaps when Apple Watch v2 comes out. 76 per cent said they weren’t interested in any way, shape or form.

Pre-orders have apparently been going strong, with almost a million being made in the US on the first day alone (last Friday), and Cupertino is ramping up production already in respect of this. Major delays on deliveries are still expected, though, with some Apple Watch models already down as not shipping until June.

