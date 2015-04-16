Huawei P8 vs Apple iPhone 6: Smartphone specs comparison

Huawei announced its flagship P8 smartphone earlier this week, featuring an insanely thin new design and some impressive internals to match. It is the Chinese company's big move against Apple's iPhone 6 and Samsung's recently launched Galaxy S6.

Today, we take a look to see if it can match up to Apple's best selling smartphone, the iPhone 6. The two smartphones have a lot in common, like the focus on thinness, design and camera.

Let's take a closer look.

Design

Huawei has never been known as the king of design and the P8 is no real change. It does focus heavily on thinness, and the P8 does surpass the iPhone 6 by one millimeter. The P8 is also 20 grams lighter than the iPhone 6 - surprising considering the iPhone is already incredibly thin.

It has a two-tone back available in four colors, with similar white antenna outlines to the iPhone 6 and HTC One M9, allowing networks to pass through into the metallic smartphone.

Even though it has similarities to the iPhone 6, everything it offers the iPhone does better. It is less easy to hold in the hand due to a lack of curved edges, the display is not rounded like the iPhone 6 display and the aluminium does not feel as premium as on the iPhone 6.

If thinness and weight are two big features, the P8 wins out, but the difference is so small it won't be noticeable in regular use. What will be noticeable is how the phone fits in the hand and how easy it is to use for long periods - where the iPhone 6 takes the crown.

Display

The Huawei P8 features a 5.2-inch 1,920 x 1,080 display, higher than the 4.7-inch 1,334 x 750 on the iPhone 6. Apple prides itself on excellent display panels for better color accuracy, but this is a fairly significant difference.

It is a hard one to call, considering Huawei has the better pixel density and a decent IPS touchscreen, but Apple has worked hard on offering the best color saturation and accuracy in the business.

Camera

Apple has focused heavily on the camera over the past two years, perfecting the 8-megapixel iSight camera to become one of the best in the industry. It is thanks to this resilience to upgrade that Apple has been able to upgrade the camera in other ways, learning from experience how to offer better performance.

In 2015, the iPhone 6 camera is reliable, robust and excellent when it comes to taking photos in all types of light. Huawei claims the P8's 13-megapixel camera is also great in all scenarios, but in early hands on videos we are seeing some issues.

One thing the Huawei P8 camera has going for it is optical image stabilisation, a feature unavailable on the iPhone 6. That means users with shaky hands can take photos without having the image come out blurred.

The front-facing camera is a much more one sided affair, with the P8 featuring an 8-megapixel camera, compared to the iPhone 6's lowly 2-megapixel shooter. We can give that victory over to Huawei immediately on megapixels alone.

When it comes to the rear facing camera though, the decision is harder. The P8 will offer excellent photos with its 13-megapixel sensor, but the lack of reliability - which is a feature on the iPhone 6 - makes us worry average camera users will struggle to obtain great photos from the P8.

Under the hood

Internally the Huawei P8 runs on an octa-core HiSilicon Cortex-A53 processor, one half running at 2GHz, the other at 1.5GHz, alongside 3GB of RAM and Mali-T628 GPU.

That might sound exciting, but the truth is HiSilicon - Huawei's homebrand semiconductor - is unproven. It does acquire licenses from ARM Holdings though, meaning most of the processors should be up to snuff.

The iPhone 6 runs on a dual-core processor and 1GB of RAM, meaning it packs a lot less power. With the optimisation added to Android Lollipop, it is clear the Huawei P8 is much more attuned when it comes to high-end software tasks, whereas the iPhone 6 struggles.

Verdict

Even though the Huawei P8 offers an extremely thin design and some impressive internals, the overall package may disappoint customers that want a consistent camera. The HiSilicon processor also brings potential problems with battery life and performance, although we haven't had enough time to push the P8 to the limits.

For those that like the look of the Huawei P8 and want the slimmest smartphone in the business, it might be the Android device for you. For those that want a consistent and well designed experience, go for the iPhone 6.

See below for a full specs table.