Labour publishes a video attacking David Cameron

Labour has launched a video attacking UK's Prime minister David Cameron, and hopes it will go viral and help the party achieve its goal – kick the Prime minister out of office.

The video, lasting roughly 30 seconds, first shows Cameron saying "If you look at what we've done in five years...“, followed by clips from various news stories mentioning tuition fees, food banks, and the bedroom tax.

It ends with Cameron again, saying "just think what we could do in five more“.

The video debuted on BuzzFeed News on Thursday morning.

The social media campaign’s launch is designed to coincide with the “challengers debate”, which features Ed Miliband alongside Ukip leader Nigel Farage, the SNP’s Nicola Sturgeon, Green leader Natalie Bennet and Plaid Cymru’s Leanne Wood, The Guardian says.

The video also shows how powerful the political struggle in the UK will be on digital media.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?t=13&v=YsBOTkfOHCI[/embed]

The BBC says Tories are spending over £100,000 each month on Facebook and as much as £3,000 in individual constituency campaigns. Social media sites such as Facebook or YouTube are not subject to the same spending restrictions as ads in traditional media.

BuzzFeed has made a significant push on its election coverage, which has included a live video interview with David Cameron streamed over Facebook last month.

The video was published on YouTube on Wednesday and is currently set as "unlisted“, meaning only those with the link can see it.

Its view count is currently locked at 301+, meaning it has gotten a lot of views fairly quickly, and YouTube must confirm that all views are authentic.