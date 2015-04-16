Splunk Cloud available worldwide with Amazon Web Services

Splunk Cloud is now internationally available on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company announced during the AWS summit in London, taking place today.

Big data analytics provider will now offer its services through nine AWS global regions.

Splunk Cloud can be used for IT operations, application delivery, security, compliance and business analytics.

Key features include instant trials through an online sandbox, SOC2 Type 2 security certification, a 100 per cent uptime guarantee and centralised visibility across hardware and software deployments.

The service also includes apps, APIs, notifications and role-based access controls.

It was also announced that Splunk Cloud would soon be available in AWS GovCloud for U.S. government agencies, contractors and businesses.

"As organisations make a seminal shift to the cloud, we are pleased to extend Splunk Cloud internationally with AWS," said Marc Olesen, senior vice president and general manager of cloud solutions, Splunk.

Olesen continued: "Organisations in countries around the world can now take advantage of centralised visibility across cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments with all the benefits of software-as-a-service."

"Splunk is a long term, innovative AWS Technology Partner and we are excited to see them extend their reach to new geographies," said Terry Wise, vice president of worldwide partner ecosystem, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

He added: "By 'going-global' on AWS, Splunk is able to serve the needs of organisations worldwide, including those moving mission-critical production workloads to the cloud. We are excited to see Splunk's global footprint increase as we launch more AWS regions around the world."

Splunk, is an American multinational corporation, based in San Francisco.