Bing reaches new heights with growing US adoption rate

Microsoft’s search engine Bing has achieved 20 per cent market share in the US, the highest since its launch in 2009. It follows Apple moving away from Google’s own search engine, in favor of Bing search.

Yahoo has also been a significant booster for Microsoft’s market share in search, after making a deal to offer Bing search results and adverts on Yahoo Search. The recent changes to the contract do allow Yahoo more freedom, but Microsoft can still reap the rewards from more service on other search platforms.

Bing’s 20 per cent market share does come from desktop users. For mobile, we expect Google is much higher on the market share due to the massive Android adoption and Google Chrome’s heavy adoption on iOS. Microsoft only controls two per cent of the mobile market, meaning they cannot preload Internet Explorer on many devices.

Microsoft has not heavily supported Bing, but the recent growth and partnerships should make it a prominent service in the software giant’s catalogue. If it can win over more users in the US without having to set as default, Google could be in for a big challenge.

The advertising revenue from the search market alone is enough to keep Google in business. Microsoft’s partnerships with Apple and Yahoo mean if it can reach 40 per cent, it would see massive increases in ad sales that could propel Microsoft to new heights.

Even though Bing’s market share is much lower in Europe, the growing threats by the European Union may push higher market share for Bing and Yahoo, the second and third place providers in the United States.

There is hope that a European based search engine will crop up, to offer searches that do not send information to American data centers. Russia and China, the two countries with heavy internet censorship, both feature two different number one search engines in Yandex and Baidu, respectively.