Channel 4 steps into mobile games arena

Channel 4 has announced that it’s setting up a new games publishing division this summer, which will be based in Glasgow.

All 4 Games will be headed up by Games Commissioning Editor, Colin Macdonald, and is expected to support the mobile games industry, developing Channel 4 funded games for mobile devices and also supporting third-party devs as well.

Third-party developers which get on board with All 4 Games can expect to be supported not just with help on the actual software development front, but also marketing and promotional expertise to help push their games when released.

TIGA and Ukie have already welcomed the move by Channel 4.

Colin Macdonald commented: “Channel 4 is renowned for working with growing creative companies and I’m delighted that we’re able to throw even more of its weight behind the games industry. With over 1.5m apps for users to choose from now, discoverability has become the biggest problem facing mobile game developers so it’s exciting to be able to do even more to support them and promote their amazing work to a wider audience.”

Dr Jo Twist, CEO of Ukie, added: "This is a much needed and fantastic commitment from a major broadcaster who has recognised the power of games to reach huge audiences. Channel 4 has done so much to grow the independent TV sector, and this new initiative will do the same for the independent games sector so they can scale and be discovered in a crowded marketplace. It is fantastic to see the team based in Scotland too, a leading force in our wider UK industry."