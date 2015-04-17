Cyanogen teams with Microsoft to shove Google out of Android

Cyanogen might be one step closer to completely removing Google from its version of Android.

But it will come with the expense of having Microsoft in its place.

As IB Times reports Friday, a deal has been struck between Microsoft and Cyanogen, which might help the latter in its plan to eliminate Google from Android.

Cyanogen is a US-based company which has created a version of Android - called Cyanogen OS - which offers services not supported on the official version of Android, such as support for high-quality FLAC audio and the ability to deeply alter the way the software looks and operates.

Microsoft is looking for a way to make a bigger impact in the mobile market and while its own Windows Phone - and upcoming Windows 10 - operating systems are at the forefront of that push, the company has been looking to expand its position on other platforms too, and the deal with Cyanogen is just the latest move in that direction.

As the media report, Microsoft wants to natively integrate its apps into a platform which is gaining traction in certain markets around the world.

Cyanogen OS is available to download and use on any Android smartphone and also comes pre-installed on a number of devices from manufacturers including Chinese startup OnePlus and French smartphone maker Alcatel.

Part of the plan is to replace Google's app store - the Play Store - with a Cyanogen app store and the partnership with Microsoft will likely hasten this move. If that happens, Cyanogen would also need to remove apps such as Gmail, Maps and Search, and could replace them with Outlook, Bing and Bing Maps.