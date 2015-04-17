Daily deal: Save 40 per cent on a Microsoft Lumia 535 smartphone

Happy Friday everyone! The weekend is nearly here, the sun is shining (at the moment, anyway) and if that wasn't enough, our deal today is an absolute corker.

Today's daily deal features a Microsoft Lumia 535 5-inch smartphone, which can be yours for the amazing price of just £64.99, a saving of 40 per cent.

Budget smartphones are all the rage in certain parts of the world and if you're looking for a new phone that can do the basic things well without breaking the bank, the Lumia 535 is a great option.

In our review of the smartphone, we said that "there’s much to be admired about the Lumia 535; given its price tag" and that still holds true.

The device features a 5-inch screen with a 960 x 540 pixel resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 1.2GHz processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage and a 5-megapixel camera.

The Lumia 535 also boasts Windows 8.1 operating system and a 13 hour battery life, making it a great option for anyone hunting in the budget market.

