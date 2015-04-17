FireMon announce new CTO and marketing VP

Brandy Peterson has been named as the new chief technology officer of FireMon.

In joining FireMon, Peterson brings over 18 years of IT security and software engineering experience, including 16 years at FishNet Security where he helped launch FishNet Security’s commercial security operations center. At FireMon, Peterson will be focused primarily on expansion of the company’s growing Solutions Architecture Group, dedicated to helping customers respond to changing business and technology drivers including the continued adaptation and maturation of emerging technology paradigms such as cloud computing and software defined networking.

“Today’s organisations are still struggling with the deployment and operation of many critical network security technologies, largely related to issues of process, which creates a vicious cycle driven by complexity and change,” Peterson said. “FireMon is leading the market in addressing many of these challenges and my focus is to ensure that we remain in that position, better engaging with customers via technological innovation and expansion of our strategic alliances.”

Also joining from FishNet Security is John Van Blaricum, who is named as vice president of marketing.

“The extensive knowledge and experience that comes with the addition of Brandy and John to the FireMon executive team further positions the company to build and deliver industry leading security solutions to the growing market we serve,” said Jody Brazil, CEO of FireMon.

“Both of these leaders have proven track records in creating and delivering upon a highly differentiated strategic vision, and their combined experience will prove invaluable to FireMon’s growth in the coming years.”

