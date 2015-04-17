French Internet watchdog presess Google over privacy concerns

French data protection authority CNIL (Commission Nationale de L'informatique et des Libertés - National Commission on Informatics and Liberty) presented its annual report on Thursday, showing a rise in the calls from the public in comparison to the year before.

It received a total of 135,000 calls from the public in 2014, which equals to a seven per cent rise, and among those were a total of 260 complaints related to the “right to be forgotten”.

The calls were evenly split between those who complained about the lack of data protection, and those who wanted access to data held by public authorities.

But The Register reports that treatment of data by search engines took centre stage. Google was ordered to remove links to “outdated or irrelevant” information about individuals by the European Court of Justice in May 2014 creating what many perceive as a right to be forgotten.

After reviewing the complaints, CNIL referred around 90 cases to Google. Of those, about twenty have been dealt with.

"We sent requests to Google for about 90 complaints in support of the delisting. Twenty have already been the subject of a delisting. For the others, we are waiting for answers from Google, "French ZDNet quoted Daniela Parrot, head of complaints from the CNIL.

Between 25 and 30 French Internet complaints have been dismissed, as they were entitled to de-reference only on the local extension of the engine - .fr.

However according Daniela Parrot "in certain types of cases, they got dereferencing at a European level”.