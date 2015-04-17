Google will support Chrome for Windows XP until 2016

Google has announced that it will still continue to support its Chrome browser for those folks still using Microsoft’s aged Windows XP operating system.

In a post on the Chrome blog (spotted by Bit-Tech), Mark Larson, Director of Engineering at Google Chrome, noted that Microsoft actually halted support for Windows XP over a year ago now – back on April 8 last year.

As Larson says, “computers running XP are inherently in danger of being infected by malware and viruses, making it increasingly difficult for Chrome to provide a secure browsing environment. That’s why we strongly encourage everyone to update to a supported, secure operating system.”

However, Google also recognises that there are still XP machines out there, and they want to give those folks stuck in an XP world the opportunity to at least use a browser which is safe (or as safe as it can be on an unsupported OS).

So Google has decided to extend support from April 2015, which was the previous mentioned date for Chrome, through to the end of the year. So now Chrome will be covered on XP until 2016 rolls around.

With Window 10 coming well before the end of the year, Microsoft is doubtless hoping that people will finally make the leap from XP – though there will still likely be holdouts for one reason or another.