Hacked Sony emails published by WikiLeaks

WikiLeaks has published hundreds of thousands of emails and documents from late last year, when Sony Pictures Entertainment suffered a cyber attack.

BBC reports that among the leaked documents are Sony conversations with Downing Street and with Hollywood figures.

In November last year, Sony Pictures Entertainment suffered a devastating cyber attack. The consequences included the leaking of a number of then unreleased blockbusters, contact information from various actors, how much they got paid, as well as email conversations between Sony executives.

The attack happened a few weeks before the release of The Interview, a comedy movie in which an American tv host and his producer embark on a secret mission to assassinate North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-un.

Apparently, a hack group called #GoP (Guardians of Peace) attacked Sony because they disliked the movie, and even threatened attacks similar to 9/11, if the movie gets released.

The Chinese government was blamed for the attack, but even though the country hailed the attack, it said it had nothing to do with it.

North Korea denied involvement in the attack but praised it as a "righteous deed".

Even though Sony at first cancelled the airing in fears of a terrorist attack, the movie was screened in a limited Christmas Day release.

Sony said it "strongly condemns" the Wikileaks release.

"We vehemently disagree with WikiLeaks' assertion that this material belongs in the public domain,'' the company said in a statement.

Julian Assange, the founder of the website, justified the publication by saying the documents show the inner functioning of a multinational company and are "at the centre of a geo-political conflict".