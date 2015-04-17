Hutchison Whampoa announces MVNE platform Hue

Hutchison Whampoa, the parent company of Three which is in the process of acquiring O2 from Telefonica, has announced a new venture, a Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE) platform by the name of Hue.

The idea of Hue, Hutchison notes, is to give its MVNO customers the ability to expand their coverage globally, with a minimum of fuss.

In a press statement, the company said: “By giving its customers the ability to access multiple markets via a single enabler, Hue supports the rapid expansion of international MVNO offerings.”

Hue’s MVNE platform will comprise of a wide range of services, including mobile network access of course, and also elements such as billing, CRM, multi-language support, and the ability to be hooked up with third-party providers such as credit management agencies.

MVNOs will have access to Hutchison Whampoa’s territory including Austria, Australia, Denmark, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Ireland, Macau, Sri Lanka, Sweden, the UK and Vietnam, and for countries outside of that turf, Hue will negotiate deals with local network operators.

Jarrod Nink, CEO of Hue, commented: “Today’s mobile wholesale market is fragmented and new entrants to mobile are often challenged with needing to understand market nuances and regulations in different countries.

“Hutchison Whampoa’s industry-wide credibility provides our customers with the reassurance that they will be able to connect end users to the latest 4G technology and robust networks.”