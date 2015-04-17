HydraDock adds all of the ports Apple removed from the MacBook

Apple stripped the MacBook of all ports, deciding instead to add a single USB-C port for charging, USB, VGA and other connector formats.

Even though for Apple it might seem like a turn of genius to aggregate all formats to one singular port, for professionals and even people that want to sync iTunes and charge the MacBook, it becomes a burden to have only one port instead of two, or three.

Thankfully we didn’t have to wait long for someone to create a product that ends the lack of port issues. HydraDock has announced a new Kickstarter to build a dock, featuring all of the ports available on the MacBook Pro and more.

It features four fully sized USB 3.0 ports, two USB-C ports, a HDMI port, a mini DisplayPort, a memory card slot, a Ethernet port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. That is every port available on the MacBook Pro, apart from the Thunderbolt 2.0 ports unsurprisingly absent.

To use the HydraDock, the user needs to plug in the dock to the USB-C port on the MacBook. The dock will then connect and send all connections, whether it is memory card or DisplayPort, to the MacBook.

HydraDock wants $35,000 (£23,000) in order to fund the development of the dock. It is already at $16,000 with 28 days to go. Fortunately the dock will not cost as much as the MacBook, available in early bird package for $129 (£85).

The early anticipation for the HydraDock shows the need for more ports on the MacBook, even if it is just one more USB-C port to allow simultaneous charging of an iPhone and MacBook.

Apple has plenty of the old drivers from the MacBook Pro days on the 12-inch MacBook, meaning HydraDock is able to reopen these drivers and fully support formats like memory card and HDMI.