Leaked video shows dramatic close up SpaceX rocket explosion

SpaceX tried for the second time to land a Falcon 9 rocket on its autonomous drone platform, and even though the results were better than before, the rocket still blew up.

Not exactly groundbreaking progress when it comes to potentially landing people back on the Earth from Mars missions, the end goal for SpaceX according to CEO Elon Musk.

Even though Musk has already released two videos of the Falcon 9 rocket dropping, new leaked footage gets up close and personal with the rocket, via a GoPro camera attached to the drone platform.

The Falcon 9 rocket, which vertically descends onto the platform, landed without too much trouble, but in Musk’s words “excess lateral velocity caused it to tip over post landing.”

After a few seconds on the ground it begins to tilt, and the crash is quite spectacular, enough for millions to flock to Musk’s Twitter and the SpaceX page for more insight into the crash.

Even though rocket crashes are not that great, Musk seems confident that in the near future it will be able to land the Falcon 9 without the drone bay. That would be a first, and could propel a huge drop in the cost of travelling to space.

SpaceX is at the forefront of a space colonisation mission, even though NASA still wants to be the ones sending astronauts and people to Mars.

SpaceX has not commented on NASA’s view of the Mars missions - even though it is pretty clear the US space organisation wants to have some level of control over colonisation, construction and potential space economy.