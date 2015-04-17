NASA tests a drifting, self-driving car

NASA has showcased a new prototype car, saying they developed some new technologies needed for space rovers, but in reality, it looks like something you’d see on a Pimp my Ride episode with Xzibit.

This new car, looking like a pimped-up golf cart, operates on battery power, can drive itself, and can also drift - move sideways and take tight corners at speed without losing control.

You know, for all the tight angles on Mars, and stuff.

The Modular Robotic Vehicle (MRV) prototype is meant to showcase NASA’s work into autonomous driving.

"This work allowed us to develop some technologies we felt were needed for our future rovers," ISS flight controller Justin Ridley told Telematics.

"These include redundant by-wire systems, liquid cooling, motor technology, advanced vehicle control algorithms. We were able to learn a lot about these and other technologies by building this vehicle."

The car’s four wheels each have its own electric motor, which enables the vehicle to rotate a full 180 degrees and turn the car on the spot or make really sharp turns around corners at speed.

The vehicle also features a dashboard screen that provides the driver with lots of data about the car, such as how well it is operating, its condition, how much battery power is left and what the vehicle's next actions will be.

The car can be operated by a driver in the spot, or using a remote control, but it can also be set up to drive autonomously.