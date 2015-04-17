Samsung dominates Apple in smartphone market during Q1 2015

Samsung is dominating the smartphone market following the successful launch of its flagship Galaxy S6 handset.

The latest research from TrendForce reveals that preliminary sales data for the first quarter of 2015 puts Samsung ahead of its rival Apple.

The South Korean firm had a market share of 27.8 per cent in the first three months of the year, an improvement on the 24.7 per cent posted for the previous quarter. Apple, meanwhile, saw its share of the market fall from 23.2 per cent in the last quarter of 2014 to 19.9 per cent this time round.



Samsung’s release of the S6 and the S6 Edge, the latter of which boasts a curved display on both sides, has revived consumer interest in the brand after a disappointing response to its Galaxy S5 model. In its report, TrendForce predicts that shipments of Samsung’s two newest flagship handset will exceed 20 million units in the second quarter.

However, the report also emphasised a successful quarter for Apple, particularly in China where the iPhone is gaining significant traction amongst consumers.

"Apple did remarkably well during the first quarter’s off-peak season,” TrendForce explains. “The ongoing excitement for iPhone 6 and 6 Plus drove the first quarter shipments of all iPhone products to exceed 55M units. Apple also set itself firmly as the number one sales brand in China in the first quarter, where the demand for iPhones is especially strong. Chinese smartphone brands, on the other hand, found their domestic market shares being squeezed out by Apple’s presence. “

Globally, smartphone shipments in the first quarter of 2015 hit 291.2 million units, a decrease of 9.2 per cent on the last quarter of 2014, partially caused by weak smartphone demand in China.

Rounding out the list of the world’s largest smartphone manufacturers during the first quarter, Huawei was in third place with seven per cent market share, LG followed with 6.2 per cent, and Lenovo came in fifth with 6 per cent.