TfL praised for mobile technology investment

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed that Transport for London (TfL) has doubled its investment in mobile technology including tablets since 2012.

The request, which was issued by application security firm Veracode, says TfL staff were issued with 23,000 mobile devices last year.

This figure includes 3500 tablet devices, up from 1766 in 2012, an increase by a third in mobile phone distribution and a 14 per cent increase in number of laptops issued.

Veracode has claimed it's good news that TfL is taking steps to invest in mobile technology, but warns that appropriate security measures must be in place.

"Equipping workers with the latest mobile devices will help improve commuter experiences and streamline day-to-day administrative activity across London's transport infrastructure," claimed the firm's CISO and CTO Chirs Wysopal.

"While TfL is leading the way in embracing the latest technologies, it should also ensure that rigorous security measures are put in place to reduce risk from mobile malware and unsafe applications.

"Cyber criminals relentlessly target mobile applications to steal sensitive data and spy on mobile users. As a result, it is now becoming best practice for organisations to implement mobile device management (MDM) systems - powered by continuously-updated security intelligence about unsafe and malicious mobile apps - to enforce security and privacy policies on their employees' devices in order to keep cyber attackers out," he added.

Security Prominent Issue In Corporate Settings

Research recently conducted by Veracode indicates that a host of security issues are "rampant" within corporate environments.

Such issues include mobile applications inadvertently sharing sensitive corporate and personal data including SIM card information, phone call location, call history, phone contacts, SMS message logs, device IDs and carrier information.