Whitepaper: Deduplicating Backup Appliance Buyer's Guide

Ever-increasing data volumes driven by the constant growth in both structured and unstructured data coupled with the ever decreasing costs of storage capacity on a per GB basis are continuing to put a strain on corporate backup abilities. While other backup and data optimisation technologies offer some relief, deduplicating backup appliances have become the go to solution. They provide a quick, largely non-disruptive plug-and-play solution that alleviates backup pain, reduces storage consumption by up to 20x and have become a proven frontrunner in the ongoing battle to improve the backup experience.

DCIG once again looks at deduplication in its 2014-15 Deduplicating Backup Appliance Buyers Guide refreshing last year’s guide on this same topic. The introduction of new technologies and updating existing technologies in these appliances over the past year have again served to shift the deduplicating backup appliance landscape as many previously available deduplication appliances are now gone as vendors continually refresh their product lines and bring out new models.

However, it is also possible that the growth of deduplicating backup appliances is at a tipping point. After rapid growth for years to become a multi-billion segment of the broader data protection and recovery industry, in the most quarter for which numbers are available, revenue in this market slipped. According to the IDC analyst firm, Q1 2014 revenue of worldwide purpose-built backup appliances (PBBAs) declined 2.5 percent from a year ago to $664.5 million.

