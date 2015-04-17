Whitepaper: Distribution - Challenges and outlook for a fast-moving market

Against a backdrop of globalisation and cost-cutting, competition is fierce and competing on price has become the norm. In order to gain market share and prosper, companies in the distribution and retail sector must deliver high quality products and services at a low cost. To achieve this ambitious goal and maintain customer satisfaction, they must streamline their processes, adopt best practices and use innovative technologies.

Several tools and processes are now critical: sales forecasting; optimised order management; procurement, and delivery execution. In addition to providing these fundamental requirements, enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems must be capable of evolving at the same pace as the sector’s companies, providing solutions to problems and assisting them with new challenges they face. Mobility, radio frequency identification (RFID) technology and Business Intelligence are at the core of new practices and a necessity for successful distribution businesses.

In order to combine performance, innovation and strategic decision-making in a fast-moving market, it is, of course, critical to anticipate technical and organisational developments, and be equipped with appropriate solutions, implemented by partners who are knowledgeable about your business constraints and share your ambition. We hope this whitepaper contributes to this goal.

To keep reading, download the whitepaper below.

