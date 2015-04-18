Microsoft Lumia 520 and 525 bricked by Windows 10 update

Microsoft has halted the rollout of Windows 10 Technical Preview on some Lumia handsets, after reports started rolling in that installing the preview had bricked at least some of these phones.

The affected phones include the Lumia 520 and 525.

Microsoft posted on the Windows Insider Program discussion forum to let folks know the state of play. A representative said: “We are seeing some reports of failures on Lumia 520/525/526 devices when trying to roll back to Windows Phone 8.1 using the Windows Phone Recovery Tool. We are pausing build availability for these devices temporarily while we investigate the issue and work with customers who have reported problems.”

So, this would seem to be a temporary situation, but a highly annoying one for those who have been affected.

One user posted: “I hope you guys find a solution for us... (My L520 bricked after using WP Recovery Tool).”

Owners have been rolling back after complaining that following the update to Windows 10, their handset was hit by bugs and sluggish performance (at least in some cases mentioned in this discussion thread).

Hopefully Microsoft won’t be too long about solving the problem, but in the meantime, if you have updated, your best bet is certainly to steer clear of attempting to return to Windows Phone 8.1 via the Windows Phone Recovery Tool.