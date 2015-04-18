Still using a single screen? It's time for change

As I write this piece up, I can't imagine having any less than two screens. How did I ever manage with the single, lonely screen before? For all of you out there protesting, that you can multi-task, and switch from tab to tab seamlessly, I have some devastating news for you.

Research suggests that although multitaskers think that they're performing multiple tasks simultaneously, they're actually just switching their attention from task to task very rapidly. This doesn't sound too bad, but it is the fact that the brain switches focus every time you change tasks which is responsible for the inefficiency.

The inefficiency derives from the fact that every time you change focus, it may feel simultaneous, but is in fact a few fractions of a second and these really can start to add up. The result of all this switching, chopping and changing is that it reduces your productivity by a staggering 40 per cent. Multiple screens are starting to look more appealing now I bet.

Some studies have shown that by adding a monitor could boost your work output by 20 to 30 per cent.

With multiple screens you can see a lot more information at once, instead of clicking through different tabs and windows, or having to constantly use clumsy keyboard shortcuts to find what you're looking for.

But don't expect an automatic jump in your productivity just because you've hooked up another monitor, it of course depends on how you use it.

The secret is in pixel management, which is how to you manage your screen real estate, and optimise it to the way you work, and for what work you do. For instance, an app developer may need three or four mointors to optimise their workflow, and a writer might just prefer the two screens, one for writing, the other for research.

Still not sure what the fuss is all about? Do you still think you can sift through different windows without reducing your productivity? Check out the infographic below, created by WebHostingReviews, which may help you change you habits and revolutionise the way you work.

Image Credit: Intel Free Press