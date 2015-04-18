Whitepaper: Magic quadrant for deduplication backup target appliances

Deduplication backup target appliances have played an instrumental role in reducing or eliminating tape for backup. This research will help storage professionals shortlist 11 vendors that offer such appliances.

Market Definition/Description

The deduplication backup target appliance market is defined as a group of disk appliances that are built as backup targets for heterogeneous backup software applications. Such an appliance is defined as one that is optimised for the backup workload, has native deduplication and often compression capabilities, and acts as a disk target for external backup servers or application-native backup engines. The native deduplication and compression capability does not come from a commercial backup software solution.

To keep reading, download the whitepaper below.

HP StoreOnce Backup, powered by Intel® Xeon® processors



Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon, and Xeon Inside are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries

For more information on HP StoreOnce Flash go to www.hp.com/storage/flash