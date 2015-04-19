Samsung projecting 70 million Galaxy S6, S6 Edge sales

Samsung has upped its estimates for Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge sales, with one executive claiming it could sell up to 70 million units in an interview with The Korea Times.

It follows several executives including Samsung Vice Chairman and CEO Kwon Oh-hyu revealing the Galaxy S6 sales were “impressive” in the first week. Samsung has also dropped some of the orders for iPhone 7 chipsets, needing all of the time it can to build its own Exynos processor - it informed GlobalFoundries of this change earlier this week.

Even though the Galaxy S6 has its issues, the amount of progress Samsung has made in one year is astounding. The new design has captured a new formula from the South Korean electronics giant that works, and the toned down bloatware has won many customers.

Alongside an impressive new octa-core processor, 2K display and 16-megapixel camera, the Galaxy S6 is one of the best packages. It also comes £50 cheaper than the Galaxy S5 at launch, something we are sure is winning customers away from the iPhone 6.

If Samsung can keep this momentum, it will be golden in the months to come. The Galaxy S6 Edge - Samsung’s higher-end curved display - is also showing excellent sales performance in the opening month with delays to the smartphone already forecast.

Samsung has been on a three year downfall from prominence in the smartphone market, thanks in part to Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi and Indian manufacturer Micromax taking market share away from them in the respective countries.

Apple also showed huge results in the fourth quarter of last year with 74 million iPhone sales, beating the entire Samsung smartphone range by 100,000. It was the first time since 2011 that Apple sold more smartphones than Samsung in one quarter.