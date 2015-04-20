Check out Grand Theft Auto V being played in VR on a treadmill [Video]

As you probably noticed, Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) recently emerged on the PC, and having done so, we quickly saw the game adapted to be used with VR – and now, there’s a video of an entire VR system complete with treadmill, allowing the player to literally run around the streets of Los Santos.

The video, which Gamespot pointed out, shows a player using an Oculus Rift headset with a gun controller on a Virtuix Omni treadmill, to get that truly realistic GTA flavour.

Check out the video above to see how it works – pretty slickly, in short – though be warned, in the clip, there is gratuitous violence displayed (but then, that’s about par for the course for GTA V).

The player crosses a road, looks around and so forth, and then enters a convenience store and shoots the clerk – before running out and mowing down a few pedestrians for good measure. Yes, doubtless just another day in Los Santos – but the violence aside, the system looks like it works pretty well.

The guy even gets in a car and can drive that around, looking left and right to see through the left and right windows. (If you’re wondering how the car was steered – because you can’t really see – that was done by using a small joystick on the gun controller).