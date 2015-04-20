Daily deal: Save over £50 on an Alcatel OneTouch Idol 2S 4G smartphone

Morning everyone and welcome to a sunny Monday morning. I hope you are all as sunburnt as I am after spending the weekend basking in this early summer we seem to be having.

Today's daily deal features an Alcatel OneTouch Idol 2S sim-free smartphone for just £149.99, reduced from £205.37, to give you a saving of 27 per cent.

For anyone on a budget the OneTouch is a great option, combining style with usability for sub-£150.

In terms of specs, it boasts a 5-inch IPS display with a 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internet storage, an 8-megapixel rear camera and a quad-core 1.2 GHz processor.

All this is supported by a 1.3-megapixel front-facing camera, 4G capabilities for all your video streaming needs, Android 4.4 operating system and up to 990 minutes of talk-time.

Despite the distinctly middling CPU and RAM, the Alcatel OneTouch Idol 2S 4G SIM-free smartphone has more than enough power backing it to play most games and multi-task without experiencing lag.

