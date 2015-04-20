Extreme iPhone vs Galaxy debate ends in bloodshed

I've seen people fighting about football clubs, sometimes even about rock bands.

But this is the first time I've ever heard of someone stabbing another person over which smartphone is better – Samsung Galaxy S6 or the new iPhone.

As Tulsa’s Channel 8 News reports, a woman called the police after encountering a man ‘stumbling around’ the parking lot at 1am, covered in blood.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found out that two roommates at the Evergreen Apartments, had a somewhat heated discussion over which smartphone was better.

Although 'heated' is an understatement, I'd say, as the discussion soon turned violent. Fuelled by an unknown amount of alcohol, one man managed to break a bottle over the other man’s head, and stab him with the broken glass.

The other one returned the favour, stabbing the first man, although Channel8 fails to say if he also first broke the bottle over the other person’s head.

Police aren't sure who they will charge or if charges will be filed at this time. Both men are being treated at an area hospital for their injuries, and are expected to make a full recovery.

The police also failed to say which smartphone was better, and I’m a bit frightened to state my opinion.

Samsung has been struggling lately, trying to regain its position as the number one smartphone manufacturer in the world.

It’s placing its hopes into the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge smartphones which debuted recently, but with LG’s G4 an Apple’s iPhone 6, it’s going to be a tough battle.

