How social media shaming is shaping the nation's fashion

There’s a new kind of social anxiety in town, and I’m pretty sure you didn’t see this one coming.

New research shows that Brits are spending extra money on clothes, just to make sure they don’t get tagged on social media sites wearing the same outfit twice. Contrary to what you might be thinking, it isn't women that are the worst offenders. It's the men.

The research, which polled 2,000 men and women from ages 18 to over 60, was conducted by TK Maxx and it reveals this:

Nearly one third of Brits (28 per cent) admitted they buy new clothes just to avoid being multi-tagged in the same outfit.

Almost a fifth (18 per cent) said that they would refuse to wear an outfit again if they knew there was a chance of appearing in the same outfit online.

Men appear to be the most social-conscious gender, spending an average of £61 to safe-guard against this modern day anxiety, as opposed to women’s £53.50

Some 37 per cent of Brits said that seeing what others wear on social media inspires them to try something new.

Almost a third (29 per cent) credit social media with helping them to decide what to buy and how to wear it.

Gaining comments and likes on their outfits on social media inspires one in four to try new styles.

Some 11 per cent credit bloggers as more inspirational than fashion designers, and 18 per cent said they always ensured they looked stylish for social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

“Instagrammers and bloggers are undoubtedly the new tastemakers of obtainable and relatable style. Social media has totally changed the face of fashion today and the way we shop”, commented fashion blogger and industry commentator Lily Melrose.

“The beauty of social sharing sites is that you can be inspired by such a wide range of people, from your friends, bloggers, celebrities and family.”

“While celebrity culture is still strong, we now look to a much broader base of people for inspiration from our friends to bloggers to online style trailblazers,” said Deborah Dolce, Group Brand & Marketing Director.

“Social media platforms enable us to express ourselves freely and showcase our personal style.”