Password pills and vein recognition: Security just got interesting

Instead of hopelessly trying to remember the password for your bank account, you could be swallowing a pill in the future.

But no, the pill won’t make you remember your password – your pill will BE the password.

If this sounds crazy, wait until you hear what else Jonathan Leblanc has to say.

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, PayPal’s global head of developer evangelism Jonathan Leblanc argued that technology has taken a huge leap forward to “true integration with the human body.”

In the future, passwords and even fingerprint scans could be replaced with heartbeat and vein recognition, he thinks. Your internal body functions could be scanned by embedded and ingestible devices.

These devices include brain implants and attachable computers, which “put users in charge of their own security,” he said. Ingestible devices could be powered by stomach acid, which will run their batteries, he added.

Ingestible capsules that can detect glucose levels and other unique internal features can use a person’s body as a way to identify them and send that data out.

When it comes to identity verification methods, he mentioned thin silicon chips capable of being embedded into the skin. The chips, with ECG sensors, could monitor the heart’s unique electrical activity, and communicate the data via wireless antennae to “wearable computer tattoos.”

However, he is aware that these technologies are far away, not only in terms of production, but also in terms of being socially acceptable.

Still, he said that there’s a start-up or company behind every idea or product he talks about.

UPDATE: PayPal has issued the following statement: “We have no plans to develop injectable or edible verification systems. It's clear that passwords as we know them will evolve and we aim to be at the forefront of those developments. We were a founding member of the FIDO alliance, and the first to implement fingerprint payments with Samsung.

"New PayPal-driven innovations such as one touch payments make it even easier to remove the friction from shopping. We’re always innovating to make life easier and payments safer for our customers no matter what device or operating system they are using."

[interaction id="5534f6e6a39598ff054fd7d2"]