Parking has just become a whole lot easier, thanks to BMW

It is only a matter of time before those crazy 15-minute videos of people failing to park a miniature car on a football field become extinct.

And we have BMW to thank for that. Thanks, BMW!

IB Times reports on Monday that the next year's BMW 7-Series will be the world's first production car which can park itself without the driver even being aboard.

This is not completely new technology, as both Volvo and Audi already have it, as well as the BMW i3 electric car. However, the new 7-Series will be the first to let you park the car while not being in it.

All you need to do is to get close to the free parking space or garage, get out of the vehicle and press the magic button on the car's key fob.

The car has an array of sensors which will help the car park itself in the tightest of spaces.

Making funny videos of people failing to park extinct is not the only thing the new technology brings. It will also help people with tight garages park their car without the need to squeeze out like a squid after parking.

And to get back in, you press the same button again and the car will drive out on its own.

Autonomous vehicle technology is advancing at high speeds, and this technology was first showcased not long ago. Back in December 2014, BMW showcased four laser assistants that are the centrepieces of its new fully automated parking service.