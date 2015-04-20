AMD hints at Windows 10 arrival date

Microsoft announced Windows 10 would be arriving in 190 countries this summer, but AMD’s president and chief executive Lisa Su might have gone one step further and revealed the launch date sometime in late July during an earnings call last week.

It is the first time we have got an insight into the launch month for Windows 10. Microsoft execs have continued to use the term this summer, meaning they might be unsure of the exact launch date themselves.

In a question on inventory for the upcoming year, Su said "with the Windows 10 launch at the end of July, we are watching sort of the impact of that on the back-to-school season, and expect that it might have a bit of a delay to the normal back-to-school season inventory build-up."

Even though this still doesn’t answer some of the more burdening questions like what price will Windows 10 be for Windows XP or new customers, it is some sort of assurance as to when we can expect Windows 10 to launch worldwide.

Microsoft has been working on Windows 10 since the launch of the technical preview last year, focusing on user feedback as much as technical issues. This is the first time Microsoft has taken on board major requests from ‘Insiders’, who have special access to the preview build.

Over one million Insiders are signed up according to Microsoft, showing the early interest in Windows 10. Whether Microsoft can keep that interest as it launches Windows 10 in late July, we will have to wait and see, although the free upgrade for Windows 8 and 7 customers should be a big incentive to switch.