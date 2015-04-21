Apple wants to stop climate change

Apple released a report in which the company takes a firm stance against climate change.

But that 'firm stance' is not only on paper, or in this particular case on .PDF, the company is actually doing something to reduce its carbon footprint.

Doing 'something' might be an understatement, though. It's doing a lot.

"We don’t want to debate climate change. We want to stop it." This sentence was written in bold in the report, and it does encompass everything the company is doing since Tim Cook took over.

"We’ve made real progress in reducing the impact of the things we control directly — our offices, retail stores, and products," the company wrote.

"But there’s still a lot of work to be done to reduce the carbon footprint of our supply chain. And it’s our responsibility to lead that effort."

The most important part is using entirely renewable energy to power its operations, and Apple is almost 100 per cent there.

All of Apple's US operations are now powered with renewable energy, and 87 per cent of its global operations are now renewable. The only aspect where the company still lacks 100 per cent is the retail stores.

The company is also focusing on reducing the harmful usage of paper, as it focuses on using paper from forests certified as being sustainably managed or controlled wood sources.

In 2014, Apple says that 80 per cent of the paper and cardboard used for packaging iPhones, iPads, iPods, Macs, and the Apple TV was sourced from responsible forests and here, same as with renewable energy, it wants to reach 100 per cent.