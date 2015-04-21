Daily deal: 4TB Toshiba desktop hard drive for £84.99

We're mixing things up a bit with today's daily deal, which comes in the form of a 4TB Toshiba desktop hard drive for just £84.99, saving you a handy £29.54.

This Toshiba hard drive is the smart, speedy way to preserve your favourite files and memories. USB 3.0 makes it super-fast and it is backwards compatible so connecting to USB 2.0 devices is no problem.

The pre-loaded NTI Backup Now EZ software is a complete back-up solution to keep your files safe. And password protection goes the extra mile to guard your files against intruders.

Furthermore, it is compatible with Windows Vista, 7, 8 and 8.1 and Mac OS X (Tiger, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Lion and Mountain Lion).

To get this Toshiba deal for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.