EE Power Bars already out of stock

Not so long ago, we reported on how EE started giving away free power bars for people lacking battery power in their phones.

The power bars were free to pick up, and also free to exchange for a new one, once the old one dies.

EE says the idea was a smashing hit, and that they've already ran out of stock.

"We’re delighted by the incredible response for Power Bars from our customers, with one million requests in just four days,“ EE says.

"We had five times more requests in the first 24 hours of the promotion than even the most popular smartphone launch in the UK and visits to store were up as much as 300 per cent over the weekend.“

If the general idea behind the Power Bars was to draw people into the stores, then they've succeeded. However, the 300 per cent increase in the visits to the store by the power-hungry British public will have to wait until the end of June:

"While we fulfil the requests we’ve already taken, we’re taking a short ‘power pause’ to replenish stock. More Power Bars are on their way for our second release at the end of June. If customers text in now, they will be advised to text back from 8am on June 24th – there will be no charge for these texts if no code is received.“

"In order to meet demand of the first million requests we’re moving around stock to our busiest stores, so your local store should have a Power Bar available this week.“