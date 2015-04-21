Fear not, Radware is here to protect your cloud systems from DDoS attacks

As more apps move to the cloud business infrastructures are increasingly fragmented. This can make traditional on-site security tools ineffective in fighting off cyber attacks.

The threat of attacks remains, however, and a new release from security software company Radware is aimed at protecting both on-premise and cloud-based applications, using just one solution.

Radware’s Hybrid Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) protects against web attacks and can also defend and mitigate a wide range of DDoS attacks through its always-on DDoS attack protection. It can provide comprehensive detection and mitigation of attacks with minimal false positives and no impact on legitimate traffic.

Radware's WAF protects both in-house and web applications using a single technology. Unlike existing WAF solutions that integrate dual technologies which results in a gap between protection coverage and quality, Radware's single technology approach makes migrating applications to the cloud safer and more secure.

"It's not uncommon for enterprises to distribute their applications both on-premise and in-the-cloud. In addition, we see enterprises employ multiple cloud vendors to host various aspects of their infrastructure. However, having a disparate network infrastructure adds a level of complexity when trying to protect your web applications," says Carl Herberger, vice president of security solutions for Radware.

"We have taken actionable steps to provide enterprise with a unified hybrid solution against web-based attacks regardless if protection is needed on-premise or in the cloud and provide better security when moving applications to the cloud as well as ease of security policy orchestration and automation".

You can find more information on the Radware website and the technology will be on display at the RSA Conference this week.

Photo Credit: Andrea Danti/Shutterstock