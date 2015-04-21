How do you solve a problem like Apple Watch battery life?

The Apple Watch hasn’t even shipped yet and people are already wondering if there is going to be a problem with the limited battery life. According to reports the pricy wearables may only last through the day on a single charge but not through the night too.

This may sound like a bit of an annoyance – particularly if it turns out that they will only last a day if you don’t actually do anything with it but check the time. But it definitely sounds like if you use the watch during the day then sleep tracking at night is off the table.

It also sounds like there isn’t going to be any magical download fix to this problem for gen one purchasers.

However, there are a surprising number of Apple Watch pre-order buyers who have already come up with their own solution to the battery life problem – they are simply buying more than one watch.

When Apple released some of their pre-order numbers last week it turned out that quite a few people were buying more than one watch. On average Apple was selling somewhere around 1.5 watches per pre-order.

Now I assume that a lot of these people were buying more than one watch because they were planning to give one to a friend, family member or loved one. And, I assume that the numbers were probably skewed by a handful of people ordering dozens of Apple Watches with the intent of selling them on the black market somewhere.

But I also assume that there really are a few folks out there who wanted to have a backup watch for those times when the battery on one started flagging before they were done using the device.

Or maybe there are a few ambidextrous people out there who want to have an Apple Watch on both wrists at the same time.