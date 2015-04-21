Huawei announces public cloud service for China

Huawei is certainly not standing still in its quest to get more fingers in pies – as well as now being the third largest smartphone vendor in the world, the telecoms giant wants to launch its own public cloud offering over in China.

The acting CEO of Huawei, Eric Xu, was reported (by PC World) as stating at a company event: “We hope that once it launches, we can bring some surprises to all our enterprise customers.”

And when will this cloud service launch? July is the target date when Huawei will be taking on the likes of Amazon and Microsoft, who already have their own public cloud offerings live in the Chinese market.

There was precious little detail offered as to how Huawei would differentiate itself from these cloud giants – and other local rivals – but Xu did say that Huawei’s service would be “unique”, without qualifying exactly why.

There are no plans for global expansion in terms of the cloud, though – not at this point, with the focus being purely on Huawei’s home turf of China for the time being. The Chinese market is certainly juicy enough on its own at any rate, with public cloud revenue expected to tip up towards $1 billion (around £670 million) this year in the country.

Huawei has also just kicked off its 12th Global Analyst Summit today, where CEO Xu noted a shift in its core strategy: “We've redefined our carrier business strategy. Instead of prioritising products over services, we are now attaching equal importance to both of them. We will invest more in services to provide customised commercial solutions that suit the different requirements of carriers at different development stages.

“We are committed to becoming a strategic partner that facilities carriers' transformation towards Internetised operations; a primary integrator that supports carriers' ICT infrastructure transformation; and a leader in network planning, network optimisation, and customer experience management (CEM).”

Huawei also released its Global Connectivity Index for 2015 at the event, which saw the US, Sweden and Singapore top the rankings – but China was second among developing economies, due in part to vertical industries investing more in the cloud and data centres.