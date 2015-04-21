Samsung preparing May launch for Galaxy Tab A

Samsung is launching another new range of tablets on 1 May, going under the Galaxy Tab A brand. There will be three low-cost tablets, featuring the same 4:3 aspect ratio Apple adds to the iPad - unusual for Samsung tablets which normally feature 16:9 or 16:10 formats.

The range will feature one 8-inch tablet and two 9.7-inch tablets; one with an S Pen. The design does offer some similarities to the iPad, although it does feature capacitive buttons alongside a large home button in the middle. The Galaxy Tab A will be available in White, Smoky Titanium, and Smoky Blue, although the S Pen model will only be available in Smoky Titanium.

The specs are unremarkable, running on a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor, 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, although Samsung does offer 128GB of expandable storage.

All devices will feature WiFi and Bluetooth, but no LTE will be available on the tablets. Samsung is planning to make these more for kids, with Multi User and Kids Mode. It also comes pre-loaded with Microsoft’s apps, alongside 100GB of OneDrive storage, mimicking Google’s own 100GB of Drive storage it offers to Android customers for two years.

Samsung plans to make the Galaxy Tab A available for $229 (£153) or $299 (£200) depending on model, or $349 (£233) for the S Pen included. No current prices for Europe or the UK are available, but we expect these will be announced on 1 May.

Overall, the tablets do not bring much new to the table and are just more shelfware for Samsung to launch. While it is cleaning up its smartphone lineup with the excellent Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, the tablet range is still a mess and these new tablets aren’t helping.